Sensex and Nifty end with marginal decline, all eyes on inflation data

On the Sensex, HDFC Bank and M&M saw the highest volume. Each scrip reported trading volume in excess of 11 lakhs. M&M stocks have witnessed positive momentum ever since the results announced on Tuesday.

Mumbai: The thirty scrip sensitive Sensex ended the session on Wednesday with a marginal decline. The BSE Sensex settled to 60,352.82 -- down by 0.13 percent. The broader Nifty50 settled 0.15% lower at 18,017.20 with

Bharti Airtel was the best stock on the Sensex in the session with gains of 3.16 percent to settle at 735.70 apiece. M&M, SunPharma, Reliance, ITC, and Dr. Reddy made the most gains.

Among losers, IndusInd Bank counters ended the day in the negative with volumes of 5.72 lakhs. Trouble for the scrip started sometime last week after a whistleblower alleged irregularities with its MFI subsidiary. Brokerage reports and assurances from the bank have failed to rouse confidence on the D-Street.

The trading session was largely muted with as many as 1,602 stocks declining and 1,709 stocks posting an advance. 410 stocks hit an upper circuit and 221 stocks touched 52 week record highs.

The action on the IPO segment has come to a close with Nykaa and Paytm both ending the IPOs on a high. Traders however await for cues from US data on inflation.

Brokerage house Emkay Global in a note said that the spot currency remained negative owing to IPO related inflows and a subdued dollar. The narrative, however is likely to change as inflationary concerns are increasing globally. IPO related inflows may dry out and test the USD-INR spot afloat. "The key catalyst for the fx market is tonight’s US inflation data. A lower than expected CPI figure will reflect 'transitory' factors, however a higher than expected data or a figure in line with market consensus will induce the Fed to accelerate the pace of asset purchases, acting as a guard to any fall in USDINR spot. So we expect USDINR spot to trade in between 73.75-74.50.”

On the aspect of US Dollar, Kshitij Purohit, Analyst at CapitalVia Global, said, "The rupee is trading with a firmer undertone against the dollar as private and foreign banks sell dollars in order to raise capital through initial public offerings (IPOs) for overseas projects. The next IPOs are likely to bring in large amounts of dollar cash, causing the rupee's trend versus the dollar to reverse. In the context of rising global oil prices, the rupee's quick decline to below 74.00 is unanticipated by the market. However, the dovish monetary policy of major Central Banks in developed economies has fueled a strong gain in the rupee, putting to rest all pessimistic market projections for the rupee by the end of December 2021.

He added, "Though the Fed's decision to start tapering in November was widely predicted, the Fed restated its belief that inflation would be temporary, implying that tapering is unlikely to result in a rate hike anytime soon, and the market is taking this as a dovish position. As a result, the 10-year US Treasury yield has plummeted. Fed funds now expect a rate hike in September 2022 rather than July 2022, and a second in February 2023 rather than December 2022."

