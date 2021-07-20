Sensex down 200 points, banking, oil & gas stocks fall

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded in the red on Tuesday morning with the BSE Sensex falling over 200 points.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in banking, oil and gas, metal and auto stocks.

Around 9.20 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,338.24, lower by 215.16 points or 0.41 per cent from the previous close of 52,553.40 points.