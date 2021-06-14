Sensex down 300 points; finance, auto stocks lead selloff

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices declined on Monday morning tracking mixed cues from the Asian market along with profit booking by traders after the indices scaled new highs last week.

The across-the-board selloff was led by auto, finance and banking stocks.

Around 9.45 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,166.60, lower by 308.16 points or 0.59 per cent from its previous close of 52,474.76.