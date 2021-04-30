Sensex down 400 points, banking stocks fall

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices declined on Friday morning with the BSE Sensex losing over 400 points.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in banking and finance stocks. However, buying in metal and oil and gas stocks restricted the losses.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,335.39, lower by 430.55 points or 0.87 per cent from its previous close of 49,765.94.