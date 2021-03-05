Sensex down 400 points, Nifty below 15,000

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a negative note on Friday with the BSE Sensex falling over 400 points.

At 9.17 a.m., Sensex was trading at 50,430.11, lower by 415.97 points or 0.82 per cent from its previous close of 50,846.08.

It opened at 50,517.36 and touched an intraday high of 50,547.00 and a low of 50,311.47 points.