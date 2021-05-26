Sensex ends above 51,000, IT stocks up

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) The Indian stock market surged on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex closing above the 51,000 mark.

Healthy buying was witnessed in IT stocks. However, selloff in the metal stocks capped the gains.

Sensex closed at 51,017.52, higher by 379.99 points, or 0.75 per cent, from its previous close of 50,637.53.