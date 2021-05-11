Sensex falls 500 points; banking, metal stocks in red

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices declined on Tuesday morning with heavy selling pressure on banking, finance and metal stocks.

The BSE Sensex declined as much as 514 points to touch an intra-day low of 48,988.18 points.

Around 10.40, it was trading at 49,114.01, lower by 388.4 points or 0.78 per cent from its previous close of 49,502.41.