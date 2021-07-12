Sensex gains 245 points, Nifty above 15,750-mark

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,631.44, higher by 245.25 points or 0.47 per cent from its previous close of 52,386.19.

Rise in the shares of index-heavyweights Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank lifted the index.

New Delhi: The Indian stock market rose on Monday morning with the BSE Sensex gaining over 200 points.

It opened at 52,634.33 and has touched an intra-day high of 52,685.90 and a low of 52,568.92 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India, while the major losers were Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,760.65, higher by 70.85 points or 0.45 per cent from its previous close.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investments said: "The Nifty has bounced from Friday's low and is once again trading around the midpoint of the range which is 15,400-15,900. If we can scale higher and get past 15,900, we should be able to achieve 16,100. Until then trading is going to be lackluster with tepid volumes."

