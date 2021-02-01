Sensex gains 400 points ahead of budget

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Monday morning with the BSE Sensex rising over 400 points ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking and finance stocks.

Around 10.20 a.m., Sensex was trading at 46,720.15, higher by 434.38 points or 0.94 per cent from its previous close.