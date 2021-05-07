Sensex gains 400 points, metal stocks surge

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Friday morning with the BSE Sensex rising over 400 points.

It rose as much as 468 points to touch an intra-day high of 49,417.64 points.

Around 10.40 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,346.66, higher by 396.9 points or 0.81 per cent from its previous close of 48,949.76.