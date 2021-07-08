Sensex in red after choppy start; HDFC Bank, RIL fall

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded in the negative territory on Thursday morning after a choppy start to the session, with the BSE Sensex down by around 125 points.

Decline in the index-heavyweights -- HDFC Bank and RIL weighed in on the Sensex.

Around 10.25 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,929.62, lower by 125.14 points or 0.24 per cent from its previous close of 53,054.76.