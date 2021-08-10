Sensex, Nifty climb new highs; banking, IT stocks rise

The BSE Sensex has touched its record intra-day high of 54,772.07 points, while the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange has hit its all-time high of 16,359.25 points.

Mumbai: The Indian stock market touched new all-time high on Tuesday with healthy buying in banking, IT and telecom stocks.

Around 11.45 a.m., Sensex was trading at 54,746.06, higher by 343.21 points or 0.63 per cent from its previous close of 54,402.85.

It touched an intra-day low of 54,450.34 points.

The Nifty50 was trading at 16,348.40, higher by 90.15 points or 0.55 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank while the major losers were Power Grid, State Bank of India and ITC.