Sensex, Nifty hit new highs amid choppy trade

However, the Sensex inched marginally higher to touch an all-time high of 55,518.95 points and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange has touched a record high of 16,550.75 points.

Mumbai: The Indian stock market traded on a flattish note on Monday morning in line with the subdued trade in the Asian markets.

At around 10.15 a.m, Sensex was trading at 55,474.22, higher by 36.93 points or 0.07 per cent from its previous close of 55,437.29.

It opened at 55,479.74 and has touched an intra-day low of 55,281.02 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 16,529.60, higher by just 0.50 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv, while the major losers were Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki India and UltraTech Cement.