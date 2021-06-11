Sensex, Nifty hit record highs

Sensex touched its new all-time high of 52,626.64 and the Nifty50 has hit its record high of 15,835.55 points.

Mumbai: The Indian stock market reached new milestones on Friday morning with both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange touching fresh record highs.

Healthy buying was witnessed in metal and IT stocks.

Around 10.35 p.m., Sensex was trading at 52,613.59, higher by 313.12 points or 0.60 per cent from its previous close of 52,300.47.

It opened at 52,477.19 and has touched an intra-day low of 52,472.90

The Nifty50 was trading at 15,834.25, higher by 96.50 points or 0.61 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Power Grid, ONGC and Reliance Industries, while the major losers were Bajaj Finserv, Titan Company and Bajaj Finance.

