Sensex, Nifty settle at record closing highs

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices surged to end at record closing highs on Thursday tracking a bullish trend in the global markets.
Decline in the daily cases of Covid-19 and strengthening of the Indian rupee supported the market sentiments.
Sensex closed 52,232.43, higher by 382.95 points or 0.74 per cent from its previous close of 51,849.48.
It had opened at 52,121.58 and touched an intra-day high of 52,273.23 and a low of 51,942.20 points.
The Nifty 50 which touched an all-time intra-day high of 15,705.10 points also settled at its record closing level.
It closed at 15,690.35, higher by 114.15 points or 0.73 per cent from its previous close.
Healthy buying was witnessed in consumer durable and oil and gas stocks.
The top gainers on the Sensex were Titan Company, ONGC and Larsen & Toubro, while the major losers were IndusInd Bank, Power Grid and Mahindra & Mahindra.