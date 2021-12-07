Sensex, Nifty up during early trade on Tuesday

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose reasonably higher during the early trade on Tuesday.

At 9.45 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57,310 points, up 1 per cent.

It opened at 57,125 points from the previous close of 56,747 points.

Till now, it had touched a low of 56,992 points.