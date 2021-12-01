Sensex, Nifty up over 1% in early trade

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) gained sharply in early trade session on Wednesday.

At 9.30 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57737 points, up 1.15 per cent. It opened at 57365 points from the previous close of 57064 points.

Till now it touched a low of 57365 points. Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17104 points after closing at 16983 on Monday.