Sensex plunges 1,000 points, Nifty below 14,000 (Ld)

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) The Indian stock market witnessed a freefall on Wednesday afternoon, with the BSE Sensex losing over 1,000 points.

Around 2.45 p.m., Sensex was at 47,310.81, lower by 1,036.78 or 2.14 per cent from its previous close.

The Nifty50 also fell below the psychological 14,000-mark.