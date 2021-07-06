Sensex reclaims 53,000, hits new record high

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex scaled a new record high of 53,129.37 points on Tuesday afternoon, and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading near its all-time high.

Heavy buying activity was witnessed in banking and financial stocks.

Around 2.15 p.m., Sensex was trading at 53,116.73, higher by 236.73 points or 0.45 per cent from its previous close of 52,880.00.