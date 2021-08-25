Sensex scales new high; IT, oil & gas stocks rise

Mumbai: The Indian stock market continued its bull run on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex climbing to a fresh record high.

The Sensex has touched an all-time high of 56,188.49 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in IT and oil and gas stocks.

Around 10.05 a.m., Sensex was trading at 56,128.53, higher by 169.55 points or 0.30 per cent from its previous close of 55,958.98.