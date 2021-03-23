Sensex shed major gains after reclaiming 50,000

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices shed major gains made during the initial trade on Tuesday, with the BSE Sensex trading below the 50,000-mark.

It rose above the landmark level to touch an intraday high of 50,115.24 points.

Around 10.40 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,934.57, higher by 163.28 points or 0.33 per cent from its previous close of 49,771.29.