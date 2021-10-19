Sensex slips after 7 sessions of consecutive gain

Dealers anticipated markets to post an 8th day of rally. The rally was expected owing to positive global cues and healthier Q2 results. r cent.

The 30 scrip sensitive Sensex settled 49.54 points lower to end at 61,716.05 while the NSE Nfty 50 settled lower by 0.32% at 18,418.75.

Mumbai: Indian stock markets slipped marginally after seven days of gain on the trot.

"The Indian markets extended its winning run on the back of aggressive buying in metal and select IT and financial shares. Today, with a solid start, the markets are likely to continue their bull run, tracking advances in global markets," said Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research.

On the Sensex, Tech Mahindra, Larsen Toubro, Bajaj Finserv made the most of the gains while Consumer, Electric and Steel stocks made a loss.

On the broader side, 2,427 stocks declined as against 935 stocks that posted an Advance. Among sector specifics, FMCG, Consumer Durables, and Realty stocks made a decline in range of 2-4 percent. Energy and Information Technology stocks capitalized on Tuesday.