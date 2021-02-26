Sensex slumps 1,000 points in initial trade amid global sell-off

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices plunged on Friday morning with the BSE Sensex falling over 1,000 points.

The market had a gap down opening on back of negative cues from global bourses.

Around 9.45 a.m., Sensex was trading at 50,216.64, lower by 822.67 points or 1.61 per cent from its previous close of 51,039.31.