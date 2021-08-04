Sensex surges 400 points, hits 54,000 for first time

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices surged on Wednesday morning with the BSE Sensex crossing the 54,000-mark for the first time ever.

Both Sensex and the Nifty50 traded at record levels. Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, finance and banking stocks.

Around 9.45 a.m., Sensex was trading at 54,233.97, higher by 410.61 or 0.76 per cent from its previous close of 53,823.36.