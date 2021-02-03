Sensex surges 600 points to claim new highs (Ld)

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) The euphoric post-budget rally continued in the Indian stock market on Wednesday as the BSE Sensex surged over 600 points to trade above the 50,400 level.

It has touched an all-time high of 50,432.28 points.

Around 12.55 p.m., Sensex was trading at 50,416.62, higher by 618.90 points or 1.24 per cent from its previous close of 49,797.72.