Sensex surges over 500 points; banking, metal stocks rise

At 9.34 a.m., it was trading at 50,906.40, higher by 465.33 points or 0.92 per cent from its previous close of 50,441.07.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking, finance and metal stocks.

The BSE Sensex surged 553 points to touch an intra-day high of 50,994.60 points.

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Tuesday.

It opened at 50,714.16 and has so far touched an intra-day low of 50,706.20.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,095.95, higher by 139.75 points or 0.93 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints, while ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid and Nestle India were the major losers so far.

