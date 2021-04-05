Sensex tanks 1,300 points; banking, auto stocks plunge

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices fell on Monday morning with heavy selling in banking, finance and auto stocks.

The night curfew and weekend lockdown announced in Maharashtra amid the rising number of Covid cases has weighed on the investor sentiments, analysts said.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 48,709.84, lower by 1,319.99 points or 2.64 per cent from its previous close.