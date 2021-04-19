Sensex tanks 1,400 points amid surging Covid cases

Mumbai: The Indian stock market plunged on Monday morning due to the rising number of Covid cases across the country, with the BSE Sensex falling over 1,400 points.

It touched an intraday low of 47,362.71 so far.

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 47,561.41, lower by 1,270.62 points or 2.60 per cent from its previous close of 48,832.03.