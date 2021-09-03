Sensex touches 58,000 for first time in history

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex crossed the 58,000 mark for the first time in its history on Friday.

It has hit a record high of 58,115.69 points.

Rise in the global markets lifted the Indian indices, analysts said.

Healthy buying was witnessed in auto stocks.

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 58,050.25, higher by 197.71 points or 0.34 per cent from its previous close of 57,852.54.