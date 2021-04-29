Sensex trims gains after reclaiming 50,000

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex pared major gains after crossing the 50,000-mark during the initial trade.

Around 10.18 a.m., it was trading at 49,868.74, higher by 134.9 points or 0.27 per cent from its previous close of 49,733.84.

It opened at 50,093.86 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 50,375.77 and a low of 49,813.16 points.