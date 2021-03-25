Sensex tumbles 900 points, gives up 49K-mark (Ld)

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) The Indian stock market continued its free fall on Thursday with the BSE Sensex falling as much as 944 points to touch an intra-day low of 48,236.35.

The resurgence in Covid-19 cases both globally and in India weighed on the investor sentiments, analysts said.

Further, decline in the index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Infosys pulled the indices lower.