Sensex up 100 points ahead of weekly F&O expiry

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded in the green ahead of the weekly futures & options (F&O) expiry later in the day.

Healthy buying was witnessed in FMCG and capital goods stocks, while IT and auto stocks were under pressure.

Around 10.35 a.m., Sensex was trading at 57,443.30, higher by 105.09 pints or 0.18 per cent from its previous close of 57,338.21.