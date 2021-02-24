Sensex up 1,000 pts as trading session extended (Ld)

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) The BSE Sensex soared over 1,000 points on Wednesday afternoon after the trading session for the equities and equities derivatives segment was extended till 5 p.m.

Around 4.30 p.m., the Sensex was at 50,782.40, higher by 1,030.99 points or 2.07 per cent from the previous close of 49,751.41. It had opened at 49,763.94 and has touched an intra-day high of 50,817.10 and a low of 49,648.78 points.