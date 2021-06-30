Sensex up 200 points; IT, metal stocks rise

Mumbai: The Indian stock market traded on a positive note on Wednesday morning with the BSE Sensex rising over 200 points.

The domestic market traded in tandem with its Asian peers. Further healthy buying in the IT and metal stocks supported the indices.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,752.58, higher by 202.92 points or 0.39 per cent from its previous close of 52,549.66.