Sensex up 200 points; IT, metal stocks rise

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Thursday morning with the BSE Sensex gaining over 200 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in metal and IT stocks.

Rise in the index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank supported the Sensex.

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,661.58, higher by 217.87 points or 0.42 per cent from its previous close of 52,443.71.