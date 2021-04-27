Sensex up 300 points, metal stocks rise

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Tuesday morning with the BSE Sensex rising over 300 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in metal and telecom stocks.

Around 10.05 a.m., Sensex was trading at 48,703.10, higher by 316.59 points or 0.65 per cent from its previous close of 48,386.51.