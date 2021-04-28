Sensex up 350 points, auto stocks surge

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive noted on Wednesday morning with the BSE Sensex gaining over 350 points.

Healthy buying was seen in auto and banking stocks.

Around 10.25 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,300.42, higher by 356.28 points or 0.73 per cent from its previous close of 48,944.14.