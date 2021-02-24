Sensex up 400 points; banking, finance stocks rise

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex gaining around 400 points.

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 50,149.60, higher by 398.19 points or 0.80 per cent from its previous close of 49,751.41.

It opened at 49,763.94 and has touched an intraday high of 50,162.21 and a low of 49,736.97 points.