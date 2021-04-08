Sensex up 400 points, reclaims 50,000

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Thursday morning with the BSE Sensex rising over 400 points to reclaim the 50,000-mark.

Around 10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 50,069.02, higher by 407.26 points or 0.82 per cent from its previous close of 49,661.76.

It opened at 49,885.26 and has so far touched an intraday high of 50,091.16 and a low of 49,832.35 points.