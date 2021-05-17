Sensex up 500 points; banking, finance stocks surge

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices rose on Monday morning with the BSE Sensex gaining over 500 points.

It soared nearly 524 points to touch an intra-day high of 49,256.52 points

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking and finance stocks.

Around 10.20 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,232.14, higher by 499.59 points or 1.03 per cent from its previous close of 48,732.55.