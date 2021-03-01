Sensex up 800 points; auto, banking stocks rise

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) The Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Monday with the BSE Sensex surging over 800 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in auto, banking, finance and IT stocks.

Around 9.50 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,886.82, higher by 786.83 points or 1.60 per cent from its previous close of 49,099.99.