Sensex up nearly 800 points, banking stocks surge

Mumbai April 28 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices rallied on Wednesday with the BSE Sensex closing nearly 800 points higher.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking, finance and auto stocks. Analysts said that robust earnings supported the investor sentiments.

The Sensex closed at 49,733.84, higher by 789.70 points, or 1.61 per cent, from its previous close of 48,944.14.