Sensex up over 400 points; metal, banking stocks rise

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices continued to rise on Wednesday morning with the BSE Sensex rising over 400 points.

Sensex surged around 479 points to touch an intraday high of 50,776.48 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in metal, banking and finance stocks.

Around 10.10 a.m., it was trading at 50,687.49, higher by 390.60 points or 0.78 per cent from its previous close of 50,296.89.