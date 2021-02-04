Shah to table amendment bill on J&K Reorganisation Act in RS

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah will lay on Table a statement explaining the circumstances which had necessitated immediate legislation by the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. He will also introduce the Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The House will take up the discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address which was moved by Bhubaneswar Kalita on Wednesday.

"That an Address be presented to the President in the following terms: That the Members of the Rajya Sabha assembled in this Session are deeply grateful to the President for the Address which he has been pleased to deliver to both Houses of Parliament assembled together "

The report of Standing and department related committees of Railway, Urban development and Forest will submit their report to the Upper House.

--IANS

miz/dpb