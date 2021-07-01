Shahid Kapoor unmasks 20 seconds of his life

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actor Shahid Kapoor took to social media on Thursday to share insights of his shooting schedule in a fast-paced 20-second video.

"Unmasking 20 seconds of my life!" wrote Shahid on his Instagram account with 30.6 million followers.

Shahid's behind-the-scene video shows him on a film set, navigating in the pandemic with his face mask on.