SharePlay now available on macOS as part of new update

New Delhi: Tech giant Apple has said that it brought SharePlay to Mac as part of macOS Monterey 12.1 update, allowing users to bring TV shows, movies, music, and more into their FaceTime calls on Mac, or even share their screen. The company said that with the recent update to macOS Monterey, users can now take full advantage of the power and fun of SharePlay right on their Mac.

"SharePlay works great with services like Apple TV+ and Apple Music, and more developers are adding support for the feature," the company said in a statement.Alongside SharePlay, the recent update includes the Apple Music Voice Plan, new safety features for children and parents in Messages, redesigned Memories in Photos, and more."While SharePlay is supported across Apple's platforms and works amazingly well across products, we wanted to share some great examples of how using screen sharing with SharePlay on Mac can be particularly helpful," the company said.As per the company, everyone can edit and share their thoughts on a slideshow deck, Pages documents, or even getting input on an email draft.It is easy to show the latest photos and videos from right in the Photos app or have others offer feedback while editing photos and videos.Maps on Mac offers a great way to explore the world, map out a roadtrip, or decide on the next place to visit.