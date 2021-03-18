Shiv Nadar University becomes youngest 'Institution of Eminence'

With this MoU, it has become the youngest recognized IoE and part of the hallowed league of top 20 public and private institutions mandated to elevate Indian higher education on the global stage with complete academic and administrative autonomy.

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Shiv Nadar University (Delhi NCR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education, Government of India, for granting of the prestigious status of ‘Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University (IoE).

Shiv Nadar University (Delhi NCR) was recommended as an ‘IoE' by the EEC in August 2019 after the ‘Institutions of Eminence' scheme was rolled out by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2017.

The 20 ‘IoEs' were selected from a total of 114 applications received from public and private universities. Shiv Nadar University is also among the select group of institutions in the country which were awarded the prestigious Atal Incubation Center grant by the NITI Aayog, Government of India, in the very first round in 2017.

Shiv Nadar University's Pro-Chancellor, Shikhar Malhotra, and Vice-Chancellor,. Rupamanjari Ghosh, signed the MoU in the presence of Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, Government of India, and Kirti, Deputy Director (Science), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

"This is a historic achievement in the journey of what we now proudly call ‘Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence'. It's a heartening testament of our commitment to redefining higher education in India and to helping transform the future of human capital emerging from our country. We are grateful to the Ministry of Education for recognizing Shiv Nadar University as a role model for private higher education as India addresses the needs for enhancing access to modern, high-quality education and cutting-edge research," said Shikhar Malhotra, Pro-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University.

Shiv Nadar University (Delhi NCR) has been granted the ‘IoE' status upon duly clearing a wide-ranging assessment by the Government-appointed Empowered Expert Committee (EEC). The assessment included several legislative and procedural requirements under the UGC regulations and guidelines. It took into account all aspects of the University's functioning including but not limited to curriculum, research, faculty, campus infrastructure, student selection parameters and the Institution's long-term vision, culminating in the MoU signed.

