Shopmatic announces fee relaxation for setting up online store by businesses

As part of its "Inspiring Entrepreneurship Programme' merchants will be able to use the entire Shopmatic platform for setting up their ecommerce presence without paying any sign-up charges.

New Delhi: In a bid to support small and medium businesses and entrepreneurs, e-commerce enabler Shopmatic has announced zero hosting charges for anyone signing up between June 3 and August 31, 2021.

They will have to pay a nominal fee of 3 per cent per transaction whenever they make a sale.

"This step is being taken to encourage aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners to take their business online, especially in these trying times," it said.

For 90 days from the time, they sign up, business owners will be able to access Shopmatic's vast range of tech-led features to help them grow their business while paying 3 per cent on each successful transaction.

Shopmatic offers four different ways for merchants to go online. During the promotional period, merchants can choose to set up their online presence from any of the four options available -- Shopmatic Webstore, Shopmatic Chat, Shopmatic Social and Shopmatic Marketplaces.

Speaking on the initiative, Anurag Avula, CEO & Co-Founder, Shopmatic, said: "In our continued effort to support businesses to start selling online in the current challenging environment, we're making it even easier for businesses to get online by removing the monthly hosting fee for the next 90 days."

"We encourage SMEs and individual entrepreneurs in our markets to sign-up on the platform with no hosting fees and leverage the Shopmatic platform to drive their online success," the CEO said.

Through the 'Inspiring Entrepreneurship Programme', Shopmatic is extending its platform to a larger group of aspiring entrepreneurs during a decidedly challenging time, as per the company.

