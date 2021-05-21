Siemens India announces Covid-relief measures

In April 2020, Siemens pledged a contribution of Rs 20 crore towards its efforts against COVID-19. Following the second wave of COVID-19, which has resulted in stretching the healthcare infrastructure in the country further, and the company has announced a further contribution of Rs 20 crore.

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Siemens India has announced a slew of relief measures amid the pandemic and enhanced its contribution of Rs 40 crore towards Covid-relief.

A company statement said that its interventions range from providing government hospitals across the country with COVID-19 testing lab, state-of-the-art computer tomography scanner, testing kits, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators, medical supplies and gear.

It also provided migrant and daily wage workers with dry rations and hygiene kits. These efforts have been supported by the Siemens Caring Hands Foundation in Germany.

To support families of employees, who have lost their lives to COVID-19, Siemens announced a lumpsum financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh in addition to one year's salary of the employee. Furthermore, support towards school fees and continued medical insurance for immediate family members will be given.

Siemens will grant supplemental leave for colleagues recovering from COVID-19 and additional 10 days Wellness Leave for every employee.

The measures are in addition to Siemens' commitment to facilitate vaccinations for all employees and their families.

"In these difficult and exceptional circumstances, the community and our employees need concrete measures for their well-being. We will continue to support every employee and their family at this very difficult time. The organization is doing everything possible to ensure that every employee feels safe and cared for," said Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited.

--IANS

rrb/sn/in