Siemens to deliver digitalised switchgears to 3 steel manufacturers in India

The installation includes 11 bays of state-of-the-art 132 kilovolts (kV) Gas Insulated Switchgears (GIS) which have a modular design and will enable increased efficiency, reduced operational costs and ensure safe operations even under extreme environmental conditions.

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Siemens Ltd will deliver advanced power transmission equipment with integrated digital technologies to steel manufacturers from Jalna MIDC belt, Maharashtra, namely, Icon Steel, Geetai Steels and Gajkesari Steels & Alloys.

The GIS will be designed as Sensgear devices, first of its kind digitalised substation products that offer valuable data analytics applications for the transmission industry, manufactured at Siemens' Aurangabad Factory and based on digitalisation solution from Siemens globally.

Sensgear devices have a smart and robust IoT gateway securely transmitting the minimum amount of required information to a cloud-based storage and visualisation platform, providing operators with a comprehensive and quick overview about their assets.

Through fast and efficient collection, analysis and usage of mass data produced by the GIS in real time, asset related decisions will be facilitated resulting in improved performance and optimised operations.

Gerd Deusser, Executive Vice President and Head, Energy, Siemens Limited, said: "We are committed to drive the energy transition to enable more sustainable, reliable and productive ecosystems through our technologies. With enhanced data analytics, Sensgear devices will help our customers improve efficiency and sustainability of assets and operations."

